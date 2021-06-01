Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE LADR opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,769 shares of company stock worth $688,927. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.