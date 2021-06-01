Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 645.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $657.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $624.20 and its 200-day moving average is $550.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $266.09 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.