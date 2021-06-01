Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $351.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.07. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Landec by 563.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

