Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.24 million.

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

