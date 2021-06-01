Lepricon (L3P) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Lepricon has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Lepricon has a market cap of $2.12 million and $98,039.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00082428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.94 or 0.01022276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.53 or 0.09884186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091612 BTC.

About Lepricon

Lepricon (L3P) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 146,742,088 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lepricon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lepricon using one of the exchanges listed above.

