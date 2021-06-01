Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,771 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $52,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,324,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,210,308.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,522 shares of company stock worth $12,571,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

