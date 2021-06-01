Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $273,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

