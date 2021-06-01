Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,911,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,112,909.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,689 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

DIOD stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

