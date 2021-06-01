Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

