Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 191 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.