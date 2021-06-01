Lido DAO Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $53.11 million and $1.82 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00005951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00300655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00191969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00992311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032788 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

