Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.63.

