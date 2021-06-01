Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $2.02 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00005548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $525,104.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00497490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

