Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 79,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 795,997 shares.The stock last traded at $71.92 and had previously closed at $71.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

