Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,448 shares of company stock worth $1,850,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

