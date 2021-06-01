Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $79.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

