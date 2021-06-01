Lincoln National Corp Has $218,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $28,247,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of ZS opened at $194.20 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

