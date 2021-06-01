Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $275.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.23. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

