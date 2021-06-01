Lincoln National Corp Purchases 257 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.