Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,508,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.