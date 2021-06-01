Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,032 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,231,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $193.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $193.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

