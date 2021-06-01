Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $131,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

