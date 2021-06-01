Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:LOKBU) Lock-Up Period To End on June 1st

Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:LOKBU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 1st. Live Oak Acquisition Corp II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:LOKBU opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

