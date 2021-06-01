Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 832,617 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6,748.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.14% of Airbnb worth $158,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,110 shares of company stock valued at $61,202,200. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $142.56. The company had a trading volume of 313,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,464. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

