Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,403 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $145,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,191. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $190.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.