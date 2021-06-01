Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $274.90 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,727 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.20% of Lowe’s Companies worth $274,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $192.82. The stock had a trading volume of 80,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

