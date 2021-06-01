Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 9,940 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $203,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $410.27. 62,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.69. The company has a market cap of $387.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

