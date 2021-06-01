Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,713 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 122,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,868.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

TUP opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

