Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radius Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Radius Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Radius Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

