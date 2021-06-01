Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $24,030,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

