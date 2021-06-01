Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,322,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,306,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

