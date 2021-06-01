Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,370 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

