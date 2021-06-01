Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $194.83 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

