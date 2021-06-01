LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and $5.25 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.01007966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.79 or 0.09759634 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,367 coins and its circulating supply is 282,649,558 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

