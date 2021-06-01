Luis Renato Castro Sells 65,000 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$553,150.00.

Luis Renato Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total transaction of C$515,236.80.

EDR opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 41.94. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.41 and a 1 year high of C$9.22.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

