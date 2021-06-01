Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the April 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

