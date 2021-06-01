Lympo Hits One Day Volume of $310,263.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $310,263.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.01020555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.88 or 0.09859926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00091394 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

