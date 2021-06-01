MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 559 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.56. 16,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

