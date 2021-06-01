MACRO Consulting Group Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $7.42 on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 277,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $116.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

