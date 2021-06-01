MACRO Consulting Group Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MACRO Consulting Group lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.87. 4,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,926. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

