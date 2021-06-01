MACRO Consulting Group Has $337,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,157. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

