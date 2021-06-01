MACRO Consulting Group Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MACRO Consulting Group lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.83. 8,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,069. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

