MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,063 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

