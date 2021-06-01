MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.