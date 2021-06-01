MAI Capital Management Buys New Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAN. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAN by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of GAN opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $726.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

