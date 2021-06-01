MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

FITB stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

