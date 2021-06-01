MAI Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.