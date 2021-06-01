MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,891 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 85.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 183,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,735 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.3% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of ED opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

