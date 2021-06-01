Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) vs. Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Critical Contrast

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Advent Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 304.25 $4.31 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $880,000.00 563.28 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -119.44

Manhattan Scientifics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.64%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07% Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07%

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Manhattan Scientifics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

