Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

